h3h3 rejoins Twitch, and he's already flaming Adin Ross, Trainwrecks, and more

H3H3 Production’s Ethan Klein rejoined Twitch for the first time in three years, and he already flamed Adin Ross, Trainwrecks, although he made amends with Adin in a call shortly after.

Ethan is deeply immersed in internet culture. He’s shared his thoughts on everything from Bryce Hall’s mental stability to James Charles’ social media return. However, he’s even chimed in on Twitch affairs, including the hot tub meta and gambling streams.

So, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he returned to the platform, and he did on July 19 after announcing H3TV, which he described as a “daily entertainment” stream where he’ll react to everything that viewers provide.

Super excited to announce our new project H3TV – going live NOW!https://t.co/3XSUEgx9Xo pic.twitter.com/HHOonnXDNz — The H3 Podcast (@theh3podcast) July 19, 2021

However, it wasn’t long before he started talking about issues related to the platform and its streamers, including Adin Ross and Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam for their involvement in cryptocurrency and gambling deals.

First, he took a swipe at Adin. He called him a “little punk,” saying, “This kid… has been really p*ssing me off lately. The gambling sh*t and the crypo sh*t, he’s just not a good dude.

“I don’t know him personally, but it seems like he’s willing to do anything to make money off the back of his fans and laugh about it.”

Then, he set his sight on Trainwrecks. “I’ve heard about this guy. [He] just gambles all day,” he said. “I personally find this to be really, really, really, really messed up. Let’s see what he’s up to right now. Let’s watch Trainwrecks get kids hooked to gambling.”

However, when he tuned in, Trainwrecks happened to be playing Rust instead. After all, despite being one of the most prolific gambling streamers on the platform, it’s not all he does. He still streams games from time to time.

But it wasn’t all about flaming other streamers. Ethan watched one of Amouranth’s ASMR streams for the first time, and he was impressed. “Dude, this is [awesome]… what the f*ck!” he said, while watching her lick a microphone.

He went on to say that he thought she was “great” and “respected her hustle” but was “shocked” by the content and claims it was the “most graphic content” he’d seen on Twitch and believes it would be age-restricted on YouTube.

Later in the stream, he sorted out his issues with Adin via a conference call. He gave him the benefit of the doubt for his involvement in cryptocurrency dealings. However, he still had stern words about his gambling streams.

Trainwrecks hasn’t commented on the situation yet, though.

But, since Ethan is going to stream regularly on Twitch from now on, the two will almost certainly cross paths at some point in the future.