Shroud reveals the funniest thing about watching xQc’s Twitch stream

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s streams are known for having many hilarious moments and rants. However, Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek revealed the thing he finds funniest about them: the fact he’s always tweaking game settings.

While shroud and xQc are two of Twitch’s most popular streamers, their styles couldn’t be any more different.

Shroud’s cool and calm nature on broadcast is a far cry from xQc’s loud-mouth personality, but both have found much success on Twitch because of their distinct streams.

They’ve been at odds with each other in the past, but for the most part, they respect each other — and have even defended one another.

During a stream on September 16, Shroud admitted xQc “cracks [him] up”, but maybe not for the same reasons as their casual fans.

“It’s so fitting for him as a person,” he added, potentially referring to xQc’s rather chaotic lifestyle.

“It’s so f**king funny. He’s got to change texture quality. I love it. I think it’s so funny. xQc cracks me up!”

Funnily enough, xQc happened to be tinkering with his texture settings on stream the moment shroud was telling fans about it. He couldn’t help but laugh.

Of course, it’s not the only funny thing about xQc’s streams according to shroud. However, it’s the one that makes the FPS star crack up the most.

There’s nothing really stopping xQc from buying a second computer with the money he rakes in from Twitch, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.