xQc quits gambling Twitch streams after revealing how many people used his code

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says he’s bringing his gambling streams to an end after becoming somewhat addicted, and he also revealed how many people signed up using his promo code.

Gambling streams have existed on Twitch for quite some time, however, they’ve come under the microscope more than ever in recent weeks after a number of big creators received sponsorships for them.

xQc is one of those who partook in sponsored streams and regularly hit well 100,000 viewers as he played different casino games and slots.

There have been plenty of calls from fans, and other creators, for him to stop promoting the gambling sites and find something else. Well, it seems as if he’ll be doing so moving forward.

During the start of his June 28 stream, the Canadian revealed that he would be stopping his gambling streams as he’s become slightly addicted and made some missteps in the process.

Lengyel said that on a number of occasions, his streams would be labeled as an ad, even though the portion of the stream that was meant to be an ad came to an end, and he was just playing because he couldn’t really stop.

“This is going to be a really bad take, but I genuinely believe gamba is content,” he said, noting that he’d promised his fans a stream for quite some time but there are “bad things” that come with it.

The streaming star apologized for advertising the gambling so heavily and admitted he didn’t take enough steps to warn his viewers about the pitfalls of it. As a result, he’ll also be quitting streaming the gambling content.

“I genuinely feel like I’m slightly, if not moderately, addicted, and it’s really bad,” he added. “I hope that anybody who started gamba is going to quit, and I’m sorry for hardcore exposing it to people.”

xQc also revealed that he got nearly 2000 people to use his referral link to join the site, with nearly 600 of those being first-timers when it comes to depositing money to play.

He told his Discord that he’ll be withdrawing any money from his account and investing it into crypto, while also not really touching it for the foreseeable future.



Some fans will no doubt be disappointed the streams are coming to a close, but if the streamer has found himself addicted, it’s better to quit and move on as quickly as possible.

Gambling streams will continue on Twitch regardless – there are different categories for them already – but it remains to be seen if Twitch themselves will crack down on the sponsored ones.