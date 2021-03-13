xQc apologizes to Hasan after accusing him of “villainizing” over GTA RP drama - Dexerto

xQc apologized to Hasan after accusing him of “villainizing” him in the aftermath of all the recent GTA RP drama, and fans hope it will finally put an end to the bitter feud that developed between them.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been apologizing to people left, right, and center after his dramatic ban from the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server. It happened after he abused a glitch that allowed him to smuggle a gun into the police station while under arrest.

Although multiple Twitch streamers, including Esfand, MoistCr1tikal, and MOONMOON, chimed in on the issue, none of them triggered xQc more than Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker.

xQc accused him of making him out as being “villainous” in leaked messages he shared on stream. Hasan responded by telling him to “be an adult” and that he “can’t behave like this other people.”

While Hasan defended xQc over an unrelated issue a week earlier, Lengyel lashed out over the GTA comments, claiming Piker was only nice to him so he could “use it against him.”

Those comments were the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I [defended him] because [he was] not doing something indispensable,” Hasan claimed.

“It’s not because I want him to return the favor. It’s not because I’m f**king clout chasing. The only times that xQc and I have f**king collaborated in the past six months was when he came to me during politics season.”

“Outside of that, we used to play games together, which is probably the reason why I falsely and perhaps inappropriately assumed that we were friends.”

But just when it looked like the bridge between them had been burnt once and for all, xQc surprised fans with an apology live on steam.

“You can tell Hasan that I’m sorry,” he said to his fans. “I went too far, and I was rude to him. I shouldn’t have let people in chats and other random third parties wedge the gap between our friendship.”

It’s too early to tell whether they’ll bury the hatchet, but their fans are happy that xQc has taken the first step.

If time truly does heal all wounds, we could see them reunited and playing together in harmony on GTA RP once xQc’s 14-day ban has been served on March 21.