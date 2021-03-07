Twitch streamers MoistCr1tikal, Hasan & more respond to xQc's GTA RP ban from NoPixel - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell’s second ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server has drawn huge attention from streamers across Twitch, with the likes of Cr1tikal, Esfand, Hasan & more having their say.

It seems with every Twitch trend, xQc is never far from controversy. The former Overwatch pro was at the center of the storm when Rust was dominating the platform, and with GTA RP now in the limelight it’s been a very similar story.

He picked up his first ban from NoPixel on February 23 after he broke server rules by ramming other roleplayers with his car, but he returned two days later.

But after he used a forbidden exploit to open fire on police officers while in jail, some players called for xQc to be banned for a second time. Their wish eventually came true, as on March 7 xQc received his second ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server.

Hasan, Esfand & more react to xQc NoPixel ban

With MOONMOON already having been involved in a brief spat with xQc over the police station shootout, slamming him as “egotistical”, Hasan ended up in xQc’s crosshairs.

xQc accused Hasan of making him out as being “villainous,” as xQc leaked their Twitter DMs on stream. In response, Hasan accused xQc of being unable to “take Ls” and condemned those defending him.

“I take L’s all the time, so it’s the funniest thing he thinks I don’t take L’s,” Hasan said. “Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.

“And also, this whole “he’s just malding” is just bull****. Be an adult, dude. I don’t really give a s***, ultimately, it’s not the end of the world, but you can’t behave like this to other people.”

Variety streamer AnthonyZ had a humorous take on the affair, as he jokingly “leaked” a private apology from xQc.

With xQc also receiving stick for some of his fans ‘stream hopping’ to harass other streamers, Moistcr1tikal explained how he didn’t hold xQc completely to account, but urged him to come down stronger on those not toeing the line.

“I think he is a great streamer,” he said. “And unlike other people, I don’t blame him for how his community reacts from time to time.

It’s very hard to control 93,000 people every single day, but there has got to be something (he can do). Maybe teach them: ‘look how pathetic that kind of s*** is.'”

“I know he has disavowed it many times but be harder. The people that are doing it are actual kids. Teach them how sad it is.”

Meanwhile, Esfand referenced The Office when explaining why xQc’s actions were so hard to attribute to his character, rather than the streamer.

“The whole thing is a show,” he said. “You are not looking at people, you are looking at the characters. Whenever you get really invested in shows, you talk about Jim and Pam, not John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer.

“Now here’s the problem. xQc plays a character called X that looks exactly like him, so he’s not really doing himself any favors in trying to establish that separation. People have to be able to understand there is a difference.”

Whether xQc will be unbanned from the NoPixel GTA RP server is currently unclear. But if he does return, it’s unlikely this will be the end of the drama.