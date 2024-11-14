Asmongold responds to Hasan blaming him for Twitch “adpocalypse”

Asmongold has responded to HasanAbi accusing him of being a catalyst for what is being dubbed the Twitch “adpocalypse,” as advertisers leave the platform due to controversial content, admitting that he may be to blame.

In late October, it was suggested that a Twitch adpocalypse is inevitable due to the nature of some of the content on the platform. This would mimic the YouTube adpocalypse of 2016 and 2017, when advertisers abandoned YouTubers en masse.

This led to the rise of family-friendly content and a huge change in the content realm that is still felt to this day, and if the same happens to Twitch, Asmongold admitted he should shoulder some of the blame, agreeing with Hasan’s criticism of him.

“When Asmongold is making threads like these, this is the result,” Hasan explained. “When you partner up with cynical f*cking a*sholes who just simply want to see the world burn … even if their purpose is utterly and so clearly to troll, platforms that cave against that sort of thing are going to hurt other content creators.”

Not long after, Asmongold watched the clip and was very honest with his viewers, admitting that he has certainly not helped the situation.

“I don’t think it’s really my fault specifically [but] I do think some of the adpocalypse stuff is my fault, and you’re welcome,” he said to his viewers. “That’s what happened. Too bad. It would’ve never escalated like this if people had held each other accountable.

“What’s happened instead is people have tried really hard to come up with reasons why being racist or being wrong or saying bad stuff like this is acceptable. It’s not acceptable, it never was, and I think everyone can see the double standard.”

Asmon referenced a controversy he found himself in after referring to people in Palestine as an “inferior culture,” a statement which got him a two-week suspension from Twitch.

This all comes after several streamers, including the likes of Kaysan, BigEx, and more, discovered they had been demonetized on the platform for representing different countries, such as Iran and Venezuela respectively.

How much damage this adpocalypse actually does to streamers remains to be seen. Just recently, 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot accidentally leaked his Twitch earnings from his subathon, pocketing almost $250,000 in the process over a couple of weeks, so the money is clearly there right now.

If that changes in the future, though, it could mean sweeping changes in the content and creators we see on the platform.