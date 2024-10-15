Asmongold banned on Twitch after “racist” comments

Asmongold has been banned on Twitch after his comments on Palestine, in which he said that he has “no sympathy” for the population and called them “terrible people.”

The comments took place on his October 14 Twitch stream on his alternative account, zackrawrr.

During the segment, he said the population belonged to an “inferior culture” and one that is “directly antithetical to everything that Western values stand for.”

He added, “No, I don’t feel bad for them, I don’t feel sorry for them, I don’t care. I don’t support them.”

Asmongold was immediately called out by viewers and fellow streamers, with many demanding he be banned from Twitch.

“This is just straight racism … Do something,” said brookeab, tagging Twitch in her post.

Another streamer, Kaceytron, listed all of the Twitch Terms of Service violations that she believes Asmongold had committed.

This included inciting or promote violence against a protected group, content suggesting that protected group members are sub-human, inhuman, or impure, and conspiracy theories that individuals or groups are evil, among others.

Asmongold did post an apology a few hours later, saying that “of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive.”

On October 15, Asmongold was hit with a ban on zackrawrr, which is technically his alternate account. His main account remains unbanned, but he hasn’t streamed on it in over a year.

Also, according to Twitch’s terms of service, that account would get suspended for ban evasion if he chose to stream from it. It remains to be seen if Twitch decides to ban that account as well.

It’s currently unclear whether or not this ban is permanent, and Asmongold has yet to comment on the ban. There’s also a chance that he’ll move to another platform to stream from if this ban ends up being permanent, similar to other streamers like Adin Ross who have been barred from Twitch.