Who is Sykkuno? The overnight success who’s making Twitch a nicer place

A hidden gem on Twitch has been shining through the darkness of 2020. Sykkuno, who’s since left the OfflineTV house after moving in around August, has been broadcasting easy-viewing variety streams that quickly converts interested Twitch audiences into regular viewers.

Right off the bat, his broadcasts have a much different tone than what you’d normally find on the streaming platform. Where most content creators rely on a steady supply of electric gameplay or another form of active engagement with their audience, viewers will be surprised to see how laid back Sykkuno’s streams are.

Broadcasts are driven by his wholesome characteristics, tamed approach to reactions, reserved demeanor, and, of course, the ‘anime protagonist’ vibe he immediately gives off.

Since starting his journey as a League of Legends creator on YouTube to streaming Among Us on Twitch with the likes of Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and more, Sykkuno has hardly raised the decibels of his content.

Not much to be toxic about in Sykkuno’s channel

Sure, there are haters that see Sykkuno’s success and want to bag on the streamer – with threads filled with speculation his personality is fake or purposefully embellishing mannerisms.

But it’s hard to find clips to support that. The more you pay attention to him, the more you want to see if he’s going to crack. But then he doesn’t.

I was streaming some ranked last night and fed hard as amumu. Kaisa started flaming me and spamming FF, but he legit went through a redemption arc later in the game and we ended up as pals by the end of it! I got the warm fuzzies after how nice he ended up being!! 😊 pic.twitter.com/ExbZZkpmKl — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) April 26, 2019

Consider how his sunny disposition perfectly plays off of Corpse Husband’s dark demeanor – just one way he’s been known to light up Twitch streams since skyrocketing in viewership.

He started broadcasting his face in early 2020, and the only times he’s broken character wasn’t for raging or giving a desperate hot take, instead it was because he was overjoyed with the birthday wishes from his friends and community.

(Mobile viewers: Timestamp at 10:40)

Steady climb on Twitch explodes in 2020

There’s a mixed bag of reactions when looking at Sykkuno’s rise on the platform. He’s had his account since 2011 and was largely absent on the platform from 2015 to 2018, according to SullyGnome.

He was encouraged to turn the broadcast back on with some encouragement from longtime friend and OfflineTV member Lilypichu, according to TopTwitchStreamers. It’s a good thing he did, too.

Since coming back at the tail end of 2018, his old followers and new fans were giving him healthy streams with an average viewership that hovered at 60-100 people for the first few months in his return.

Of course, recurring features in animated videos that featured Lilypichu, Scarra, and the like also contributed to his growth; it was around the middle of 2019 where people were starting to recognize Sykkuno based on his voice alone.

Someone actually recognized me by my voice IRL, IT WAS KINDA EMBARASSING BUT EXCITING!! 😳😳 Thanks yu yung for noticing me!! You made my day! — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) April 28, 2019

Metrically, there are three defining moments during the streamer’s rise: TwitchCon 2019; his appearance on the Rajjchelor, since called Love or Host, in May 2020; and his August move into the OfflineTV house.

The first two instances defied Sykkuno’s aptitude for being low-profile while putting him face-to-face, in a manner of speaking, with the wider streaming community. And once people knew about him, they couldn’t turn away.

In July 2019, he had around 16.5 followers on Twitch; just a year later, he was at 250,000… and climbing quickly. And in the months following August, he breezed past a million followers on Twitch and has 2M set in his sights.