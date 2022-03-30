Sykkuno reveals why he never gets invited to Twitch Rivals

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno has revealed why he never gets invited to Twitch Rivals, explaining why he has often been absent from the competitions.

Sykkuno is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, with a massive 4M followers on the streaming platform. Since his debut in 2011, Sykkuno has played a variety of games and been featured alongside other popular streamers.

He’s often found playing Valorant and GTA RP with the likes of Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and even xQc. Despite his overall popularity, Sykkuno is often not present at Twitch Rivals – an online competitive event that features Twitch streamers and former pro players.

His absence from these competitions has not gone unnoticed by his viewers and the streamer recently explained the reason behind this.

Sykkuno explains Twitch Rivals absence

During his recent stream, a viewer asked why Sykkuno is rarely seen at any Twitch Rival events.

“No guys, Twitch Rivals never really gets me in for things,” explained the content creator. “I think it’s because I’m not like a fancy professional streamer.”

While Sykkuno is an avid Valorant player, he is often known for his more relaxed approach during streams, preferring to chat and relax with other streamers in games like Among Us and GTA RP.

“Guys, when’s the last time you saw me at a Twitch Rivals event? I think I was in the Fall Guys one with Toast, who was literally streaming on Facebook at the time,” he continued.

“I mean, I was in the Fall Guys one because they were so desperate to get players for it… That’s the only time I got invited to Twitch Rivals.

“I think that really tells you how much I’m included in these things, but it’s not a problem for me, I don’t really care that much. Look, Twitch Rivals isn’t that fancy anyway is it?”

Whether Sykkuno will be invited to Twitch Rivals competitions in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the streamer doesn’t seem that phased by his lack of invitations.

Whether Sykkuno will be invited to Twitch Rivals competitions in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the streamer doesn't seem that phased by his lack of invitations.