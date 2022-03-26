When is Sykkuno merch coming out? Twitch star teases apparel launch

Twitch star Sykkuno is planning on dropping merch for the very first time. Here is everything you need to know to get your hands on it.

Sykkuno has become one of Twitch’s biggest streamers with over 4 million followers on the site.

He’s promised fans for years now he would drop merch for them to wear. But, nothing has ever come from it, until now.

The Offline TV member finally shed some light on when his branded gear is coming, and what to expect when it drops.

When is Sykkuno merch coming out?

Sykkuno revealed that he’s hopeful his merch will drop sometime in April 2022, however, he didn’t confirm a specific date just yet.

Advertisement

In a Twitch stream on March 25, he went into detail about what kind of clothing pieces fans can expect, and why it’s taken so long to be released.

“It’s going to be a really simple drop. I actually feel bad because of how simple it really is. I can already tell people are going to be like, ‘Why did this take so long?'”

The OTV streamer also said getting merch out was “harder than I thought,” as he encountered tons of production delays.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He teased the items will include hoodies, t-shirts, and scarves, though, what they’ll actually look like remains a mystery.

Advertisement

Read More: JiDion goes viral after getting haircut on sidelines of NBA game

Sykkuno did note that the scarves in particular could be in low quantity, as the demand for them might not be high.

Whatever the gear ends up looking like, Sykkuno fans will surely jump at getting his first merch drop, which shouldn’t be too far away.