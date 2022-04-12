Sykkuno explains why Tribe Nine voice acting role was “scary”

Twitch star Sykkuno recently revealed his voice over role in Funimation’s Tribe Nine’s anime, alongside fellow streamers Valkyrae, Disguised Toast… but he says the experience was a bit frightening.

In February, popular YouTuber and music artist Corpse Husband revealed he’d scored a leading role in Funimation’s new Tribe Nine anime, created by the mind behind the beloved Danganronpa animated series.

However, Corpse isn’t the only major internet personality to land a part in the show; in April, it was revealed that fellow streamers Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Disguised Toast (among others) had also joined the production with small voiceover roles.

Advertisement

Clips of the episode have already gone viral online, showing the ‘Amigops’ fighting alongside the villainous Ojiro Otori (Corpse Husband) to form the “Hannya Squad.”

Sykkuno says Tribe Nine anime voice acting was “stressful”

Although this is a major stride for all influencers involved, Sykkuno claims the voice acting experience was a tad “scary” for him in the booth.

Read More: Valkyrae admits she regrets RFLCT drama

“Guys, I’m gonna be honest — we made like, two noises, and we didn’t even do it very well,” he said of his voice acting debut. “But it was kinda cool, I guess.”

Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/JvtCzjYLQY — RAE (@Valkyrae) April 11, 2022

“I learned that I’m really bad at yelling, ’cause they were telling me to yell, and I don’t know how to yell,” he continued. “They were like, ‘Just keep doing it, and we’ll get like 20 of them, and surely one of them will be good.'”

Advertisement

Read More: Corpse Husband is begging fans to stop tagging him in this viral TikTok

“It was pretty awkward. It was kinda stressful, honestly, and I didn’t even have to do anything crazy. It was a little crazy. They just kept telling me to yell louder, and I’m not good at yelling.”

Valkyrae also spoke out on the experience, saying she had “very very very short lines, but you gotta start somewhere, right?”

Overall, it looks like the Amigops got an unexpected opportunity to test out their anime acting chops in a big way… even if the ordeal was a bit more stressful than initially anticipated.

Sykkuno’s thoughts come just ahead of the launch of his merch line, which is set to drop on Friday, April 15.