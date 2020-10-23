Who is Corpse Husband? The story of YouTube's Among Us sensation - Dexerto

Californian YouTube Among Us sensation Corpse Husband has apparently appeared out of nowhere, but who exactly is he?

It’s safe to say that every gamer, non-gamer and Youtube fanatic knows about Among Us, the newest party game that sees players attempt to decipher who the impostor is before they brutally murder all of their comrades and win the game.

Thousands of streamers have jumped on the Among Us bandwagon, with names like xQc, Valkyre and Trainwrecks dominating the Among Us Charts. The game has even attracted political figures, namely American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who used the game as a platform to reach out to the gaming youth of today.

On YouTube, however, the Among Us scene rests firmly within the grasp of Corpse Husband (or Corpse, who has become an overnight Among Us sensation. Despite his synonymity with the game though, Corpse has a long and varied streaming past despite only being the tender age of 23.

From YouTube spook to Among Us fame

Corpse’s Youtube career began in the dark realms of horror story narration. Citing online CreepyPasta narration channels such as Mr.Nightmare, Be.Buster and Lazy Masquerade as inspiration, Corpse created his own iteration of a horror narration channel, with his distinctive deep voice adding to the spookiness of his videos. This mystery was only amplified by Corpse’s decision to hide his face in the online sphere.

While Corpse’s YouTube still provides every horror fan with a video playground, his most recent Among Us videos have racked up millions of views, blowing his creepier videos out of the YouTube waters in terms of views.

Focusing on how to win the game as the impostor – even if you have admitted you are the impostor – the three current Among Us videos on his channel have earned him a total of 26.5 million views. That’s hardly a number to smirk at.

Being the impostor in Among Us certainly requires the gift of a silver tongue, something that Corpse clearly possesses. It’ll be interesting to see whether his popularity fades as the game slips out of the mainstream media, but judging by his views that doesn’t seem too likely. After all, if you’re not watching him for Among Us right now is the perfect time of year to sit back, relax and be terrified.