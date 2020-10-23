 Who is Corpse Husband? The story of YouTube's Among Us sensation - Dexerto
Logo
Among Us

Who is Corpse Husband? The story of YouTube’s Among Us sensation

Published: 23/Oct/2020 18:25 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 18:26

by Lauren Bergin

Share

Corpse Husband youtube

Californian YouTube Among Us sensation Corpse Husband has apparently appeared out of nowhere, but who exactly is he?

It’s safe to say that every gamer, non-gamer and Youtube fanatic knows about Among Us, the newest party game that sees players attempt to decipher who the impostor is before they brutally murder all of their comrades and win the game.

Thousands of streamers have jumped on the Among Us bandwagon, with names like xQc, Valkyre and Trainwrecks dominating the Among Us Charts. The game has even attracted political figures, namely American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who used the game as a platform to reach out to the gaming youth of today.

On YouTube, however, the Among Us scene rests firmly within the grasp of Corpse Husband (or Corpse, who has become an overnight Among Us sensation. Despite his synonymity with the game though, Corpse has a long and varied streaming past despite only being the tender age of 23.

Among Us key art
Innersloth
The underground YouTube star has become an Among Us sensation.

From YouTube spook to Among Us fame

Corpse’s Youtube career began in the dark realms of horror story narration. Citing online CreepyPasta narration channels such as Mr.Nightmare, Be.Buster and Lazy Masquerade as inspiration, Corpse created his own iteration of a horror narration channel, with his distinctive deep voice adding to the spookiness of his videos. This mystery was only amplified by Corpse’s decision to hide his face in the online sphere.

While Corpse’s YouTube still provides every horror fan with a video playground, his most recent Among Us videos have racked up millions of views, blowing his creepier videos out of the YouTube waters in terms of views.

Focusing on how to win the game as the impostor – even if you have admitted you are the impostor – the three current Among Us videos on his channel have earned him a total of 26.5 million views. That’s hardly a number to smirk at.

Being the impostor in Among Us certainly requires the gift of a silver tongue, something that Corpse clearly possesses. It’ll be interesting to see whether his popularity fades as the game slips out of the mainstream media, but judging by his views that doesn’t seem too likely. After all, if you’re not watching him for Among Us right now is the perfect time of year to sit back, relax and be terrified.

 

 

Among Us

Among Us hackers targeted as InnerSloth rush out emergency hotfix

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:26

by Georgina Smith
Among Us emergency meeting screen
InnerSloth / YouTube: DroopyBear

Share

InnerSloth, the developers of Among Us, have announced that they will be pushing an emergency server update after floods of reports from users that hackers have begun plaguing the game.

While indie social deduction game Among Us was first released in 2018, it experienced an unexpected lease of life in 2020, on a colossal scale.

In September the game surpassed 100 million downloads, and has spread to every corner of the internet, with many huge personalities streaming the game most recently including AOC a.k.a Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a popular American politician.

Among Us steam header
Innersloth
Among Us has experienced a new lease of life in 2020, leading to its devs scrapping a proposed sequel.

The extreme flip from quiet indie game to global hit has naturally come with its challenges, and the dev team has been trying their utmost to deal with the vulnerabilities that come alongside such unexpected demand.

One such vulnerability is the presence of hackers in the game. People have encountered varying levels of hacking including having their skins removed and spawning outside of the map, which seems to be as a result of hackers using mods in public lobbies.

Most recently, players have been experiencing a bout of hacking seemingly from one individual named Eric Loris, who takes control of the chat and forces every member to repeat the same message to “subscribe to Eric Loris on YouTube (or I hack your device.)”

InnerSloth take action against hackers

As reports increased, InnerSloth were forced to take action to prevent the problem from getting worse. On Twitter they said “we’re are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we’re looking into it.”

They announced that they “will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games,” but for the time being encouraged players to “please play private games or with people that you trust!”

Developer Forest stated in his own tweets that the reason it’s taken until now to roll the update out now is because he “was afraid of false positives.”

He explained that “you totally might see the game think you’re hacking when you’re not. I’ve done my best to find this kind of bug, but my hand is forced this time.”

It is hoped that this emergency update will put an end to, or at least dramatically decrease the number of hackers in the game. Not only that, but allow the game to continue to prosper as it has done so far this year.