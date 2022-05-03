Valkyrae fans are obsessed over a single moment in Sykkuno’s YouTube announcement video

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter fans went wild over a wholesome moment captured during her video which gave a behind-the-scenes look at filming for Sykkuno’s YouTube announcement video.

The friendship between streaming giants Valkyrae and Sykkuno has won the hearts of their fans.

Being housemates, the duo have shared some incredibly heartwarming moments, including appearing as twin characters in the Tribe Nine anime TV series and Sykkuno helping Valkyrae with her anxiety during The Streamer Awards.

So, it’s no surprise that a sweet moment between the two during Sykkuno’s YouTube announcement video sent fans into a frenzy.

Valkyrae fans lose it over Sykkuno picture

Sykkuno sent shockwaves across the streaming community after he revealed that he was leaving Twitch for YouTube. Sharing the news via a glossy announcement video, his fans were elated to see a small cameo from YouTuber Valkyrae.

Following on from the announcement, Valkyrae posted a YouTube video showing a BTS look at how Sykkuno’s video was made. She also shared a clip from Sykkuno’s merchandise photoshoot, which featured herself, Disguised Toast, and Pokimane posing for the cameras.

However, it was when Valkyrae and Sykkuno hugged as she wrapped filming her cameo in his platform announcement clip that fans went wild for.

Posting a screenshot featuring the wholesome moment on Twitter, Valkyrae joked: “He finally hugged me back after all these years lol.”

and yes.. he finally hugged me back after all these years lol 🥲 pic.twitter.com/88ZfRNpllc — RAE (@Valkyrae) May 2, 2022

The picture quickly gained traction with 148.7K Likes, as of writing, along with over 900 comments from fans responding to the photo.

The reason for the commotion over such a simple hug, is that throughout their years of friendship, Sykkuno rarely, if ever, reciprocates hugs – instead standing rather awkwardly and just allowing himself to be hugged instead.

Although, some of Valkyrae’s fellow streamers decided to poke fun at the YouTuber claiming that they have had more “hugs” from Sykkuno than she has. For example, Hasan tweeted: “I hug him all the time.” Whereas, Karl Jacobs said: “Rae, I literally hugged him before we all ate Korean BBQ.”

Rae I literally hugged him before we all ate Korean BBQ

LMAOOOOOO — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) May 2, 2022

Sykkuno has a strong circle of friends supporting him in his next adventure on YouTube. With him and Valkyrae now both being YouTubers, fans are hoping that they’ll get to see many more moments like this from the duo.