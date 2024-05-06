Sykkuno makes surprise Twitch return as YouTube-exclusive contract expires

Sykkuno just made a surprise return to Twitch exactly two years after his move to YouTube following the end of his contract.

On May 3, 2022, Sykkuno announced that he was moving to YouTube to stream on the platform exclusively as the Google-owned site went on a spree of massive signings that year, recruiting the likes of Valkyrae, CouRage, and more.

However, many things can change in two years, namely with Kick shaking up the concept of exclusivity streaming deals and multi-platform streaming becoming more popular now that Twitch has relaxed its policies. Options have expanded like never before in the streaming space.

Now almost exactly two years since his move to YouTube, Sykkuno just made a surprise return to Twitch after the end of his contract.

In an unexpected broadcast on May 5, Sykkuno started up a live stream on his Twitch channel after two years of radio silence on the platform. As he would go on to explain, his time with YouTube was ending and he wanted to try out streaming on Twitch once again.

“I didn’t announce, I was like ‘I’m just going to go live on Sunday, because I’m sure you guys knew two days ago was my official two years on YouTube. Obviously, I never said it was going to be two years but most people kinda know, that’s usually how it goes,” Sykkuno said of his contract ending at YouTube.

Clip starts at 19:50

He said barely anyone knew he was returning to Twitch, apart from a Partner Manager Sykkuno once worked with before leaving Twitch and possibly YouTube’s management.

“In general, I didn’t tell any of my friends. Nobody really knew about it, I was just like ‘I’m going to try streaming on Twitch again cause I can, and why not?’”

Sykkuno didn’t reveal any plans to multi-platform stream on YouTube or a potential move back to the platform, sticking to just Twitch for now.