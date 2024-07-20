“Wholesome” Twitch streamer praised after buying and reading viewer’s children’s book

A Twitch streamer has captured the internet’s heart after buying a children’s book written by one of his viewers and reading it while live.

Going by ‘DuckBoxing‘ on the platform, the daily streamer has built his account to share “speedrunning, dancing, and IRL adventures” with his 2,400 followers.

However, the Colorado-based “Chicago native” switched things up during a stream on July 16 when he revealed he’d bought a viewer’s author-illustrator debut children’s book.

He went on to read it aloud as a “bedtime” story for the conclusion of his stream, quickly attracting praiseful comments and over 1,200 upvotes at the time of writing on a Reddit thread sharing the “wholesome” moment.

The “whimsical” children’s book, Somewhere In Between, was written and illustrated by first-generation Singaporean-British-American Laan Cham. It follows a girl named Pink as she learns conflict resolution between friends and the “complex emotions of being caught” in the middle.

DuckBoxing went on to read out the entire story, with Laan both watching the stream and contributing in chat. In the end, the streamer hailed Laan’s work as “amazing” and marveled at how there was “so much” detail amongst the “cute” art on each page.

Chat evidently agreed, commending Laan on her character designs, “pretty” illustrations, and labeling the story as “so good”. When DuckBoxing mentioned he wanted a poster from the book, viewers chimed in and insisted plushies of the characters would also be a hit.

“That was beautifully read, thank you Duckie,” Laan said. She also thanked everyone who had joined the reading, adding, “I hope you enjoyed it.”

Multiple Redditors have since confessed to buying the children’s book as well after DuckBoxing’s stream, with one commenting: “Today we get the chance to make a small author sell more books than they ever have. I ordered one.”

“That’s a beautiful book, I’ll note it and buy it for my child,” another person wrote. A third claimed the book was “sold out” on Amazon when they checked, something “basically unheard of” that others took as a testament to “the power of the internet”.