TikTok Rising Creators: Who is Lili Hayes? Woman goes viral for hilarious skits

With over one-billion users on TikTok, it can be hard to find the latest rising creator. We’re here to showcase Lili Hayes, who is using her talents to create hilarious skits.

TikTok has gained popularity over the years thanks to its neverending supply of viral trends, cults, and special talents shown off by a wide variety of creators across the world. One example of special talents would be ElyseMyers, who has gained millions of followers thanks to her unique storytelling skills.

While the short-form video app has mainly caught on with the younger crowd, 70-year-old Lili Hayes has garnered the attention of millions who love her hilarious skits that feature a variety of themes.

Who is Lili Hayes?

Lili first began her online career through Instagram, where she has gained over 600k followers. Since then, she has secured her place over on TikTok, where she has over 4.6 million followers yhanks to her compelling videos, which have received over 128 million likes combined.

Part of Hayes’ charm is that she doesn’t look like your typical grandma. Instead, she can be seen sporting edgy name brands like Supreme, Brooks Brothers, and Nike.

Her choice of clothing isn’t the only thing that sets Lili apart from other creators; her sharp wit, no-nonsense delivery, and gravelly voice all provide hilarious aspects to her “always pissed off” attitude.

While she doesn’t upload to her TikTok channel as often as most, fans love seeing them when she does. This video of Lili yelling with a filter that makes her look like a member of the cast of Hey Arnold has gotten over 31 million views in just weeks.

Lili has even gone as far as doing her own variation of the “oh no, our table, its broken” trend, which involved her dressing up as the mascot of a car insurance company.

She may not have started the latest viral trend on TikTok, but judging by the number of followers she has, she’s definitely made an impact on the platform.