‘Hawk Tuah’ girl sings with country music star Zach Bryan on stage

The woman behind the viral ‘hawk tuah’ meme joined country singer Zach Bryan onstage to sing ‘Revival’ at his Nashville concert.

Hailey Welch gained viral fame after she appeared in a TikTok street interview. In response to a question asked by TimandDeeTV, she notably mimicked the sound of spitting with the phrase “hawk tuah,” and quickly became a meme.

Since then, Hailey has capitalized on her newfound fame by teaming up with Tennessee-based company Fathead Threads to release ‘Hawk Tuah’ hats, and she’s already made over $60,000 in merch sales.

Now, her fame has reached new heights as the social media star was invited onstage alongside popular country star Zach Bryan on June 29, 2024. She joined the singer in performing his hit song ‘Revival’ at the Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee native also relived her viral moment by screaming her catchphrase “Hawk Tuah” into the microphone, causing fans to go wild.

A TikTok clip showing Hailey on the stage with Zach has gone viral with over 4 million views and more than 288,000 likes. In the comments, viewers had mixed reactions to her surprise appearance.

“You’re joking Zach,” one fan wrote, along with several facepalm emojis. “I lost faith in the world a long time ago…” another added. “It was funny or whatever for like a week I think most are over it by now,” a third commented.

Others, however, were excited about her performing with the famous country music singer. “Lmaooo this is so iconic,” one viewer said. “Hilarious hawk tuah girl gonna be doing all these guest appearances,” another wrote. “You go girl hawk tuah,” someone else added.

This comes after Hailey’s popular catchphrase made its way into the sporting world, when Logan Paul recreated the viral meme to taunt his opponents mid-match at WWE Smackdown.