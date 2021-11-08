Fortnite removes Travis Scott’s ‘Out West’ emote after Astroworld incident

Epic Games have removed Travis Scott’s ‘Out West’ emote from the Daily Item Shop days after a tragic Astroworld incident left eight dead among concertgoers.

The ‘Out West’ emote was put into the shop’s daily item offering ahead of the Houston, Texas event. Epic later took down the daily section in its entirety and said it would return in the next update to the store.

“It’s known that the ‘Daily’ section of the Item Shop has been disabled,” Epic said. “This is intentional and the ‘Daily’ section will return with the next Item Shop refresh.”

The ‘Out West’ emote plays a snippet of the JACKBOYS and Travis Scott track of the same name. It was a selection in the daily item shop but it has since been taken down following the news of lives lost at the artist’s annual festival.

Scott and Drake are facing legal action for the event from people who were harmed during the set, as reported by The Guardian.

Travis Scott became a popular name in Epic Games’ battle royale following his ‘Astronomical’ 2020 in-game concert that ushered in a slate of ICON Series items.

Other content related to the rapper includes the Astro Jack and Travis Scott outfits, two backblings, the ‘Rage’ emote, sprays, and loading screens.

Though the ‘Out West’ emote has been taken down from the Daily Item Shop, players who already have it can still use it across Fortnite.

It’s unclear if Epic plans to take further action with content related to the American rapper as the fallout from the Astroworld tragedy continues.

On the first day of the Houston event, eight people died with hundreds more injured as authorities investigate the cause of the “mass casualty event,” according to local law enforcement.