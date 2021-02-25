 What are TikTok cults and how can you join one? - Dexerto
What are TikTok cults and how can you join one?

Published: 25/Feb/2021 17:35

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo alongside the TikTok cult profile pictures
TikTok

TikTok

Many TikTok users have been left baffled by hundreds of comments that appear under random videos promoting ‘cults’ relating to celebrities or memes, but why exactly are these cults so popular?

Over the past year in particular, TikTok’s userbase has expanded to include not just more users in general, but more communities, with the app being a hub for content relating to various fandoms and hobbies.

More often than not, these communities tend to stay relatively self-contained, as TikTok’s bizarrely accurate algorithm generally does a good job of suggesting the most relevant content for each individual user. This means two people can use the same app but have totally different experiences in terms of the content they see.

However, a new trend sees some groups of people banding together to make their community stronger, spreading the word by putting copy-and-paste messages in comment sections of unrelated viral TikToks.

@papi_dre1

Thank you all for 1.5 million❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #xyzabc #hamster #viral #whathappened #true #fy #4u

♬ I spoke to the devil in Miami by XXXTENTACION – Nate

A key element of the cult trend, is that participants will change their profile to the exact same picture, usually a meme, and they use this to identify each other so they can follow each other back.

Subjects of the trend so far have included singer Lana Del Rey and a viral image of a random hamster, but it’s looking like more cults are in the process of forming.

Why do people join TikTok cults?

The purpose of the trend is fairly innocent, with people generally wanting to make friends with similar interests to them. Having a matching profile picture makes it easy to see who wants to participate in the trend, thereby making connecting with people easier.

Posting the comments about the cult under popular TikToks serves as another way in which users can find each other, and many people have experienced a huge surge in followers since they joined in on the trend, proving to be appealing for those who want to grow their account.

How to join a TikTok cult

After identifying which community you want to be a part of, you’ll need to locate the picture that everyone is using as their profile picture. The images that are used are generally popular memes, so by typing a few keywords in on Google you should easily be able to track down the image.

Once you’ve changed your profile picture, keep an eye out in comment sections of popular TikToks for other participants, and make sure to follow these accounts. As you begin to follow people you should have others follow you back, and you can speed up the process by posting comments yourself.

However, it’s worth noting that not everybody is on board with the cult trend, as sometimes comment sections can be overtaken.

Regardless, it seems like the popularity of TikTok ‘cults’ is on the rise, so if you see these kinds of comments while browsing the app, you’ll know why there are so many of them.

Entertainment

James Charles teases huge Among Us game with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 20:29

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles teases among us Poki Corpse more
Instagram: Pokimane / YouTube: James Charles, Corpse Husband / InnerSloth

Among Us Corpse Husband Dream James Charles Pokimane Valkyrae

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles may have just teased one of the biggest games of Among Us we’ve seen yet, tagging massively popular personalities like Corpse Husband, Dream, and many more.

InnerSloth’s whodunnit-style game took over the entire internet last year — two years after its initial release — due to its group-based gameplay and hilarious moments that can arise at any time as players attempt to determine the impostor in their midst.

In that timeframe, quite a few content creators also rose to prominence in part because of their hilarious Among Us playthroughs, with the likes of Corpse Husband and more gaining millions of subscribers.

Since then, internet personalities from the “mainstream” have even jumped in on the trend, as seen when TikTok star Addison Rae tried her hand at the game with Dream and Quackity.

James Charles teases among us lobby
Innersloth
Innersloth’s viral video game has become a viral internet sensation two years after its initial release.

Now, makeup mogul James Charles is getting in on the hype, and he’s bringing some of the game’s most popular players along with him for a huge lobby that will undoubtedly score an impressive amount of viewers.

On February 25, James Charles sent out a surprising tweet that tagged some of Among Us’s biggest names: Dream, Corpse Husband, GeorgeNotFound, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, TommyInnit, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs, to be exact.

“Y’all ready for tomorrow?” he asked — and while it’s not 100% certain that an Among Us lobby is exactly what he’s got in mind for February 26, it certainly seems to be that way, considering the sheer number of players he tagged who have quite a history with the game.

At the time of writing, Charles’ tweet has certainly amped up the hype, garnering over 32k likes and counting as more and more of the tagged players chime in.

Charles himself has a fairly decent Among Us track record of sorts, having played an “IRL” version of the game with fellow YouTube stars before. That being said, these players could be grouping up for something similar, although considering the current health crisis, a virtual Among Us lobby seems more probable.

There’s no set time for their broadcast just yet, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on for those interested in seeing what sort of antics this star-studded squad will get into in just 24 hours’ time.