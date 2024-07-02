Hawk tuah girl arrives on TikTok & Instagram as Haliey Welch makes new profiles

Haliey Welch, the girl behind the viral ‘hawk tuah’ meme on social media, has finally arrived on TikTok and Instagram with official profiles.

Since taking over the internet through a street interview with YouTuber’s Tim and Dee TV, the woman behind the viral ‘hawk tuah’ meme has been rather quiet.

The woman was quickly identified has Haliey Welch, and a sea of fake social media profiles have since been created by people pretending to be her.

In her first interview since the viral clip, Welch hit out at “creepy” pages using her images without permission and revealed plans to make new accounts thanks to her newfound fame.

Article continues after ad

Eagle-eyed fans discovered links to the new pages on the YouTube video of her interview with Brianna Lapaglia – and have flocked to the accounts in support of the hawk tuah girl.

Using the name ‘hay_welch,’ the viral sensation uploaded her first Instagram video on July 1, 2024, showing herself on stage with country music star Zach Bryan. She was tagged by Lapaglia in a clip of their interview together, but she has yet to post a second video.

Article continues after ad

Welch amassed over 118,000 followers since making her Instagram page, and has also made her way over to TikTok where she’s gained just under 10,000 followers as of writing.

Article continues after ad

Fans and critics alike took to the comments on her new social media pages to share their thoughts about Welch’s rise to stardom.

“Thank you for bringing us all together for a good laugh, the world needs it right now…you are awesome,” one user replied.

Another said: “I can’t believe this is what makes you famous in America.”

“Finally the real account. Time to make a podcast and become the new Bobbi Althoff,” a third recommended.

Haliey Welch revealed plans to start her own show in the future in her interview with Lapaglia but left out the specifics of her plans, leaving fans wondering what she has in store.