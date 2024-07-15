TikTokers have used the original audio of a user’s reaction to his wife’s pancakes to share their viral takes on the ‘spectacular, give me 14 of them’ trend.

TikToker Vicky, also known as ‘60somethinglife,’ often shares clips of the food she makes for her husband.

In one of her most viral videos, Vicky made her husband two-ingredient pancakes with sweet potato and egg.

When she asked him what his opinion was, he happily smacked his lips and said, “Spectacular, give me 14 more of them right now.”

“Fabulous, fabulous… I want 17 with a bottle of sauce.”

Since posting, the video has gained over 33M views. Not only that, but users have turned her husband’s reaction into the viral trend, ‘spectacular, give me 14 of them.’

To do the trend, TikTokers use the husband’s audio and lip sync it while adding a POV like, “When the bakery has cannolis.”

User ‘l3slie.03’ used the viral audio to recreate the trend where she ate a forkful of food. She then added the POV: “Me eating my friend’s mom’s cooking.”

‘Blakehealey1’ posted their rendition of the trend. In her clip, she and her partner were on a date in the park. When he kissed her forehead, she could be seen mouthing the viral audio, “Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now.”

Roger and Talia, also known as ‘_thescottfamily,’ went viral for their take on the trend. In their video, Talia combined kettle-cooked potato chips with lime juice and tajin.

After tasting one, she spoke the original audio herself while her partner, Roger, confusingly looked on.

Article continues after ad

While the ‘spectacular, give me 14 of them’ trend continues to go viral, so does TikTok’s ‘boots and a slick back bun’ trend, which has also gained millions of views.

The trend sees users recreating the original video of friends singing a distinctive description about them such as, “Sambas and a little red bag.”