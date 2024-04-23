What is the “get up” trend on TikTok?

TikTokers are sharing their best Meek Mill impressions in the new “get up” trend after audio of him cheering on The Rock at WrestleMania 40 went viral.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to inspire the next big TikTok trend. Whether it’s users dancing to popular songs like ‘Hide Away’ by Daya or actor Will Smith remixing Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Gia Giudice’s ‘Sad Song,’ many celebrities end up in the mix of TikTok fads.

In one of the latest celebrity trends on the app, posters are mimicking rapper Meek Mill saying “get up.” The viral trend is usually acted out by groups of friends who all give their best impressions of the artist.

The original sound of Meek Mill saying “get up” comes from WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, when the ‘Going Bad’ rapper was cheering on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson while he was being pinned by Cody Rhodes.

Audio of Meek Mill pleading with the Rock went viral, prompting a slew of viral memes poking fun at his tone of voice. One fan commented saying he “lost all masculinity in his voice,” while many others said they’d be using the comical audio for their alarm clock.

Despite the jokes, TikTokers have seemingly enjoyed giving their best “get up” impressions. Viewers of the many viral videos using the audio are also entertained by the trend, as many people share their opinion on which person participating sounds most like Meek Mill.

At the time of writing, the original audio has been used 45.7M times on TikTok. Meek Mill, however, has not responded to the overwhelming response his recording has had on the platform. One viewer even commented that they are “still waiting” for him to “defend himself” as TikTokers continue to mock him.