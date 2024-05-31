TikToker slammed for viral video telling women to be “kinder” to each other

TikTok user ‘Kriss Plshchk’ is going viral after filming the reactions of both men and women as she walked down the street, urging women to be “kinder” to each other.

Kriss describes herself as a “girl with a passion for fashion,” and often uploads videos showing herself pulling off her best catwalk as she makes her way down streets, parking garages, and other locales looking as fierce as can be.

While Kriss’s content sparks a range of reactions, a video she uploaded on May 25 is going mega-viral across TikTok due to the message she sent to her viewers.

In the video, Kriss showed the difference between women’s vs men’s reactions to her as she strutted down the street. The women in her video were either looking away from her or covering their eyes, while the men in her video looked at her and smiled — with one even seeming to whistle at her.

“Girls, be kinder to each other,” she captioned the video alongside a series of upside-down smiling emojis… but viewers weren’t interested in her advice.

Instead, commenters slammed the TikToker, with many accusing Kriss of having a “pick-me” attitude.

“She’s beefing with random girls that her camera caught,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh no, how dare they not look at you,” another said.

“Just because they didn’t see you on the street does not mean they’re jealous or not supporting you,” another remarked.

At the time of writing, Kriss’s video has garnered over forty million views in six days as commenters continue to pour in slamming the TikToker.

While Kriss hasn’t offered an official reply to the drama, she has uploaded several videos in the days since, with one including a message telling girls “you’re worth it, you’re perfect” set to BTS’s song ’21st Century Girl.’

“You wanna give us a pep talk after you told us some BS on your other video talking about ‘be nicer,'” one commenter slammed. “It’s giving Backyardigan with designer clothes. Girl, please.”

“Imagine pretending to be a model in a parking garage,” another blasted. “I can’t, this is so embarrassing.”

She also uploaded yet another with a general statement toward her ‘haters,’ which garnered a similar reaction among critics.

Kriss is just the latest fashion and beauty-related TikToker to come under fire after prominent makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira got scrutinized for her pronunciation of the word ‘Arabic’ in two viral videos.