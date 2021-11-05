What is the Rod Wave TikTok dance trend? ‘Rags2Riches’ song goes viral

Rapper ‘Rod Wave’ has gone viral on TikTok thanks to his song ‘Rags2Riches’ going accompanying one of the hottest dance trends.

Songs going viral thanks to TikTok are not anything new to the website. For several years now, users have been creating unique dances to some of the most popular hits, as well as older songs that get a new chance at going viral through the short-form video platform.

Dances like ‘Renegade’ and ‘Savage’ are among the top trends with ‘Fancy Like’ following not too far behind. The dances are recognizable by many, and new routines are being made all the time as new songs gain popularity.

Rapper ‘Rod Wave’ has grown through the social media platform thanks to his song ‘rags2riches’ gaining traction with an accompanying viral dance trend.

Rod Wave TikTok Dance trend

Originally released on April 3, 2020, the rapper’s song has gathered over 26 million views on YouTube and countless more on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

The song caught traction on TikTok within just a few months after release, quickly grabbing the attention of Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio.

Performing a dance with a sparkle filter applied, creators throw their fists in front of them before stacking them to move around like you’re waving a rod.

Former Sway house members Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, and Quinton Griggs joined together to record themselves doing the dance as well.

Rags2Riches song TikTok

After Rags2Riches went viral on TikTok, the creator continued to see success with a release in April 2021 called ‘Tombstone’.

It held the 26th spot on the Billboard Global charts for five total weeks and has over 75 million views on YouTube.

