When was Tommy Fury on Love Island?

Many fans loved watching boxer Tommy Fury throughout his time on the reality dating show Love Island — here’s everything to know about his appearance on the series.

In recent months, Tommy Fury has perhaps been best known for his ongoing rivalry with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The pair finally faced off on February 26, with Tommy winning the highly-anticipated bout by split decision.

However, many fans will remember him for his appearance on reality TV show Love Island, which sees a cast of singles enter a luxury villa, with the hopes of finding love. Notably, he met his partner, and mother of his child, Molly-Mae Hague on the show.

Here’s everything to know about Tommy’s time on the series.

Instagram: mollymae Molly-Mae and Tommy are one of the most well-known couples to emerge from Love Island.

What season of Love Island was Tommy Fury on?

Tommy Fury appeared in series five of Love Island UK in 2015. He was one of the contestants to enter the villa on day one. On day 58, he was announced as the runner-up alongside Molly-Mae Hague.

Fans loved the pair’s relationship on the show, and viral moments from their time on Love Island continue to garner thousands of likes and views on social media, even now.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island?

Tommy Fury was 20 years old when he entered the Love Island villa. He was born on May 7, 1999, and is now 23 years old.

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island?

Molly-Mae was 20 years old when she appeared on Love Island, the same age as her partner Tommy. She was born on May 26, 1999, and she is now 23 years old.

Is Tommy Fury still with Molly-Mae from Love Island?

Yes, Tommy and Molly-Mae are still together. In September 2022 they announced that they were expecting their first child together, and Bambi Fury was born on January 23, 2023.

Did Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae win Love Island?

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae did not win Love Island. It was Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who won Series 5, however, Tommy and Molly-Mae were announced as runners-up.

