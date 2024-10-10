Jake Paul finally reveals Mike Tyson fight strategy as he knows what boxing legend will do

Jake Paul has finally revealed his strategy for his fight with Mike Tyson as he already “suspects” he knows how ‘Iron’ Mike will attack him.

Back in March, when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they’d be fighting, there was immediate criticism from the boxing world. Sure, a fight had been talked about for a while, but making it a reality is different.

The biggest point of contention about the pair’s fight has been the age gap. With Tyson being 58 years old, many have questioned his health and whether he’ll be able to go the distance.

As a result, the ‘Problem Child’ has been made the pre-fight betting favorite. Many outsiders expect him to run around for the first few rounds, tiring the older fighter out before going on the attack late.

Well, Jake has now told The Hollywood Reporter how he is going to go about things. “Box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me — and then attack him when he’s out of position,” he said in the October edition of the magazine. “That should frustrate him.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The 27-year-old believes Tyson will “trap me on the ropes and then get blows off to angles on each side.”

‘Iron’ Mike has always been known for his punching power. However, it was also the speed at which he landed them – in his prime – that made him so formidable.

That speed may have left him in his old age, but the power doesn’t. Jake’s former coach ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley has also warned him about that. Mosley believes Jake “doesn’t understand” what it’s like to take a punch from Tyson.