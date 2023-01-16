What time is Love Island UK on tonight? 2023 winter episodes

Love Island UK is back for its 2023 winter series, with a new cast entering the villa with the hopes of finding love. If you’re wondering what time to tune into the show each night this week, we have everything you need to know.

The 2023 winter series of the hit reality show Love Island UK sees a brand new cast enter the villa in South Africa, and fans will be able to watch their interactions almost daily as the show progresses, keeping up to date with the latest romance and inevitable drama.

Starting January 16, viewers can tune in every evening except Saturday, when the regular show will be replaced by a weekly ‘Unseen Bits’ show which will give fans exclusive content from the previous week.

Article continues after ad

On Sundays, you’ll also be able to watch the studio show ‘Love Island: Aftersun’ where hosts and guests will discuss key events from the week prior, and provide more exclusive content, as well as interviews with evicted contestants.

ITV2 Love Island UK 2023 starts on January 16.

If you want to know what time to tune in to winter Love Island UK 2023, here are all the episode times for the current week.

What time is Love Island on?

Here are all the episode start times for the week beginning January 16:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Monday, January 16: 9pm – 10:35pm GMT

9pm – 10:35pm GMT Tuesday, January 17: 9pm – 10:05pm GMT

9pm – 10:05pm GMT Wednesday, January 18: 9pm – 10:05pm GMT

9pm – 10:05pm GMT Thursday, January 19: 9pm – 10:05 pm GMT

9pm – 10:05 pm GMT Friday, January 20: 9pm – 10:05pm GMT

9pm – 10:05pm GMT Saturday, January 21: Love Island Unseen Bits 9pm – 10:05pm GMT (No main show)

Love Island Unseen Bits 9pm – 10:05pm GMT (No main show) Sunday, January 22: Main show 9pm – 10pm GMT, Love Island: Aftersun 10pm – 11:05pm GMT

All of these episodes, including the main show as well as Unseen Bits and Aftersun will be available to view on the channel ITV2.

Article continues after ad

You will also be able to watch the episodes later on ITV’s video-on-demand service ITVX.

If you do not live in the UK, you may have to use a VPN in order to access this content. Find out more about how to watch Love Island outside of the UK here.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023? | Winter Love Island 2023: Who is new host Maya Jama? | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Where is Love Island filmed?