Reality dating show Love Island entertains millions of fans all over the world, with constant romance and drama creating iconic moments for viewers, but is the show scripted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating shows out there, and the series has multiple different spin-offs for a number of countries.

The show sees a group of single contestants enter a luxurious villa, where they will spend weeks getting to know each other in the hopes of finding love and making it until the end of the season.

Article continues after ad

Eliminations happen regularly, and twists such as the infamous Casa Amor can end up making or breaking couples on the show.

Many fans have wondered whether Love Island is scripted — if you’re wondering the same, we have everything you need to know.

ITV2 Love Island is popular around the world.

Is Love Island scripted?

No, Love Island is not scripted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a statement to Metro, the show reportedly said: “As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, Love Island is a combination of reality and produced elements that are reflective of what’s happening in the villa, and is a fair and accurate representation of villa life.

Article continues after ad

“It is absolutely untrue to suggest that Love Island is fake, staged, or scripted. The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”

However, it is also worth noting that former contestants of the reality dating show have claimed the producers do suggest that certain conversations take place.

If you want to stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.