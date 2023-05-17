When is Love Island Series 10? Everything we know

A new season of Love Island UK is set for summer 2023, and fans can’t wait to see what Series 10 will hold — here’s everything we know about the next series so far.

Love Island is a hugely popular reality dating show which sees a group of singles enter a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love.

The ninth season of the UK series which aired from January to March has ended, but don’t worry, there will still be a season of Love Island UK in the summer of 2023.

Here’s everything we know so far about the 10th series of Love Island UK.

When is summer Love Island UK 2023?

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Love Island 2023’s summer season is expected to begin on June 5, 2023.

They added: “It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started.

“This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.”

Although applications for summer Love Island are currently still open, ITV has reportedly decided on the final cast and is getting ready to fly them out to Majorca in the coming weeks.

Are there two Love Island seasons airing in 2023?

Yes, there are set to be two series of Love Island in 2023. One series is airing from January to March, and the other series is expected to air in June. This means double the amount of Love Island content this year for fans.

ITV Love Island is a hugely popular reality dating show across the world.

Will there be a Love Island All-Stars season?

In February, it was reported that Love Island was in talks to make an All-Stars season for the 10th series. This would, if true, see cast members from previous seasons return to the villa in the hopes of finding love.

Article continues after ad

However, this has not been officially announced yet.

Who will host Love Island Season 10?

Fans loved watching presenter Maya Jama host Love Island series 9, and many are hoping that the star will return for 2023’s summer season. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Love Island Season 10.