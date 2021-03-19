David Dobrik losing out on big sponsorships following Vlog Squad controversies - Dexerto

YouTube sensation David Dobrik is having a tough time following allegations made against the Vlog Squad, and that includes losing out on sponsorship money.

Earlier in March 2021, allegations surfaced regarding Dominykas Zeglaitis, better known as former Vlog Squad member ‘Durte Dom,’ regarding sexual assault of a woman “too intoxicated to consent” during the filming of a video in 2018.

Hannah, who was 20 years old at the time, claims Zeglaitis, then aged 23, of engaging in sexual activity while she was “so incapacitated” she couldn’t consent. Dobrik filmed Hannah and her friends engaging with several members from the Vlog Squad.

Now, following the allegations, Dobrik himself is potentially missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars through the collapse of business relationships. Dollar Shave Club have pulled out of their sponsorship of the creator, SeatGeek are allegedly reviewing the situation internally, and EA Sports are distancing themselves.

While Dobrik does indeed generate revenue from adverts on his videos, it’s clear that sponsorships are a big driver of income for him.

A report from Business Insider states that Dobrik’s sponsorship from grooming brand Dollar Shave Club has ended. The site received a comment from the company following the heavy allegations, in which they said: “The actions and comments made by David Dobrik as well as some members of his team are very serious and do not align with DSC values. Sexual assault and hateful language of any kind is unacceptable in any environment. We’ve made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity.”

Another report from the publication provided an update on another of Dobrik’s business relationships, this time with SeatGeek. The ticket-selling service is well-known for working with the YouTuber and are said to be reviewing their relationship with him.

Business Insider have also reported that EA Sports, the developers behind popular franchises such as FIFA, have no intentions to work with Dobrik in the future. They once gifted him a Lamborghini for a YouTube video, which he gave away to a friend as a surprise.

Sponsorships allow Dobrik and his team to execute on lavish and adventurous video ideas, like gifting his friends Teslas, paying off college tuitions, and expensive giveaways. The creator broke his silence on the matter on March 17, releasing a short apology video on the YouTube channel for his VIEWS podcast.

“I love being able to make people happy for a living. That’s all that I want to do,” he said. “That being said, consent is something that’s super important to me. Whether I’m shooting with a friend or a stranger, I always make sure I have the approval from that person. There’ve been moments where I’ve looked back on videos and I’ve realized these don’t represent me anymore.”