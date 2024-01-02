YouTuber JayzTwoCents reveals major health struggles & changes to 2024 content

Tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents has revealed some of his recent health struggles as well as a change to how they’re handling videos and other content in 2024.

Over the last decade or more, JayzTwoCents has secured his spot as one of the most popular tech focused YouTubers alongside the likes of Linus Tech Tips and Gamers Nexus.

Commonly collaborating with major brands, Jayz has gone hands on with nearly all of the most popular tech over the years including some one of a kind parts from the likes of EVGA and more.

On January 2, 2024, the YouTuber updated his fans regarding how he’s handling his content for the upcoming year and revealed the major health issues that are causing it.

In a video, Jayz shared that he has been faced with quite a few health issues throughout 2023 and is currently talking to his doctors to get everything settled.

The father of two revealed that he is dealing with anemia and quite a few other health issues, all of which lead to him not having as much energy as usual.

Jay emphasized in the video that he doesn’t want his followers to worry, but the lack of energy and time spent going to the doctors is going to lead to him working with less brands throughout 2024, meaning he’ll likely have less content going out as a result.

JayzTwoCents fans took to the comments on YouTube and Twitter/X to share their thoughts and love for the popular tech creator.

“As an RN, you don’t need to make any excuses. Your priority is your health. We are all behind you and your team. I wish you nothing but the best. It is very courageous of you letting us know part of your personal life,” one user replied.

Another said: “So sorry to hear this Jay. You’ve been an inspiration to many, including me. I’ll keep you in my thoughts and wish you better health in 2024.”

“Get well dude. Health is more important. We all love you,” a third commented.