Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek says he’s done being friends with David Dobrik

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek has finally had it with David Dobrik, telling fans that their friendship is finally over.

The Vlog Squad have become known for their outlandish pranks and risky stunts, but OG member Jeff Wittek has finally had it with Dobrik after the 2020 crane incident that almost cost Wittek his life.

In June 2020, the group put an excavator in a lake. Dobrik sat in the driver’s seat, spinning his friends around on the crane attached to a rope. Things quickly went south after Wittek took his turn, spinning around at great speeds and causing him to collide with the excavator, permanently damaging his left eye.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Wittek (@jeff)

Watch Jeff Wittek call out Dobrik

Fast-forward almost a year and a half and nine surgeries later, Wittek is starting to realize that Dobrik is a “fake friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

In a recent live stream (uploaded to Instagram by Def Noodles), Wittek was asked by a fan if David had messaged him to check up after the surgery. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Nope. Nope. Not a text or nothing,” Wittek revealed. “Not surprised, you know. It is what it is… I’m done being fake friends with that motherf**ker.”

Read More: Jeff Wittek sends brutal callout to his friend David Dobrik for boxing match

Wittek’s latest comments come shortly after the 32-year-old barber unfollowed Dobrik on Instagram.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

Fans are now calling on Wittek to sue Dobrik for life-long injuries.

“Lmfao no sh*t, it’s not too late to sue him for the lifelong injuries,” one fan commented.

“I really hope Jeff gets justice, tbh,” another user said.

Wittek is set to co-host the “Roast Of Bryce Hall‘ on February 25th, with fellow Vlog Squad members Nick ‘Jonah’ Antonyan and Jason Nash.