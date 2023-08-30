David Dobrik reveals plans to make reality show about his pizza restaurant

David Dobrik has revealed he wants to make a reality show that is based on the employees at his Doughbrik’s Pizza restaurant in West Hollywood.

David Dobrik is one of the most prominent creators on YouTube, with over 18 million subscribers.

Although he doesn’t upload as many YouTube videos anymore, he’s still one of the most popular channels on the platform. But the 27-year-old didn’t stop there as he’s adventured out to create multiple other businesses.

Having founded the popular photography app Dispo, some viewers of Dobrik were shocked to learn his latest career prospect is within the world of restauranteurs – as Dobrik opened his own pizzeria at the end of 2022.

David has now revealed that he wants his next project to be a reality show around the workers at Doughbrik’s Pizza.

“We’ve definitely like thought about … [having] a show around Doughbrik’s that’s maybe like […] almost like a reality show of employees at the restaurant and like, not in a crazy way where they’re like going partying every day, but just like almost like a Selling Sunset meets a restaurant,” he told Distractify.

He continued: “Kids growing up in LA and like maybe they’re pursuing their acting dreams or whatever they’re doing. But they also need a day job for the time being. I feel like a show around that would be really interesting.”

David went on to say that he most likely would stay behind the camera, if the show was to happen, and let the workers be the main focus.

The YouTube star opened Dougbrik’s Pizza on November 12, 2022, in West Hollywood and it’s been a huge success.

Despite his entrepreneurial success, fans are still waiting for his YouTube return after having been gone from the platform since March 2022. But some got their hopes up when they realized David had uploaded a new video in August 2023 only to immediately put it on private.