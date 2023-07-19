Where are the Dolan Twins? Fans freak out after Ethan posts on social media

The Dolan Twins were once some of the most popular content creators on YouTube before their break in 2020. But, they might be planning an epic comeback.

Two of the biggest stars to come from YouTube are Grayson and Ethan Dolan, mostly known as the Dolan Twins.

Originally starting out on Vine, their YouTube videos brought them millions of dedicated followers. They also did collabs with some of the net’s biggest influencers, including James Charles and Addison Rae.

In 2019, the twins sadly lost their father to cancer. Subsequently, the two stopped uploading regularly and ultimately stopped posting to YouTube in 2020.

Since then, their fans have been desperately wanting them to make a return to the spotlight. And they might have just gotten their wish.

Are the Dolan Twins making a comeback in 2023?

On July 19, Ethan posted a series of photos on Instagram. He has also wiped most of his Instagram page, leaving only a post from 2016 and one from 2014 left.

In his first post of 2023 he wrote, “I made a short film called ‘Nothing Left to Give’ with Grayson. Our incredible cast and crew made it possible. We’re very grateful to be premiering at HollyShorts film festival this August. Have a blessed day.”

Several of their friends and fans have since shared their reactions to his post in the comments section.

Actress Jennette McCurdy wrote, “Congrats you two!”

YouTuber Ricky Dillon also chimed in and wrote, “OMG! How exciting!”

One fan wrote, “I literally thought my phone was glitched when I got the notification you posted OMG.”

Grayson also shared a similar post on Instagram announcing their upcoming film and sharing some behind the scenes photos. He also wiped his entire Instagram page clean.

Maybe this is the start of the Dolan Twins making their return to the limelight.

