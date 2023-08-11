David Dobrik uploads and immediately privates first YouTube video in a year

David Dobrik returned to YouTube with his first upload in a year — but immediately privated the video, leaving fans confused.

David Dobrik is one of the most prominent creators on YouTube, but he’s been absent from the platform for about a year now.

According to dates on his two YouTube channels, Dobrik hasn’t uploaded in a year. However, he has been active on TikTok and Instagram, where he’s been posting occasionally from month to month.

Article continues after ad

Fans are missing the YouTuber’s famous and chaotic vlogs… and it looked like they’d finally gotten their wish when Dobrik apparently uploaded a surprise video to his second channel in early August, 2023.

Instagram: daviddobrik David Dobrik is one of the most well known content creators in the world.

David Dobrik fans confused after YouTuber privates first upload in a year

Shortly after uploading, Dobrik seemingly made his first upload in a year private. Only those who have the link are able to watch it.

According to claims from those who supposedly viewed the video before it was made unavailable, it was simply a compilation of the many times Dobrik had surprised his buddies with celebrities in the past.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Spill Sesh Fans were excited when it seemed as though David Dobrik had uploaded – but he quickly privated the video.

Dobrik, who boasts a combined 25.9 million subscribers across two channels, is known to rub elbows with celebrities from time to time. He’s apparently good friends with Howie Mandel, and even created a video surprising people with Justin Bieber that went viral.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dobrik seemingly has not addressed this odd upload of his, leaving fans disappointed and confused and hoping for another one of his famous vlogs to pop up in the near future.

Over the past year, Dobrik did make some content with famous streamer IShowSpeed, with the two creators giving away Teslas to fans back in May.

Article continues after ad

Giveaways and surprises are a huge part of Dobrik’s content, so it makes sense that fans were left a bit rattled after seeing a montage of his past exploits and not another over-the-top celebrity encounter as seemingly promised by the video’s title.

For now, we’ll just have to wait to see if Dobrik delivers on another vlog.