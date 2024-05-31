Why is #Technoblade25 trending? Fans pay respects on YouTuber’s 25th birthday

Fans are paying respect to late YouTube star Technoblade on Twitter/X, celebrating what would have been the influencer’s 25th birthday with a touching hashtag.

Technoblade was a celebrated Minecraft content creator with an audience of over 16 million subscribers on YouTube. In July 2021, the influencer revealed to his fanbase that he’d been diagnosed with Sarcoma, a type of cancer.

A year later in June 2022, Technoblade’s father uploaded a final video to his son’s YouTube channel with the news that he’d died from cancer at age 23.

Two years later, fans are celebrating Technoblade’s legacy with a hashtag on X — one that’s currently trending on the social media platform in honor of what would have been his 25th birthday.

The tag #Technoblade25 started thanks to the YouTuber’s father, who published a post asking fans to celebrate his son’s life on his birthday, June 1. “So tomorrow (June 1st), post something to remember Technoblade! Can be anything, a fanart, video, lighting a candle,” he wrote.

Fans turned out in droves to answer his request, which even saw other high-profile creators who’d been friends with Technoblade sharing their funny stories and memories with the YouTuber.

“The first time I spoke to Technoblade was on the morning of one of my important science exams,” YouTube star TommyInnit wrote. “I did terrible on the test. I just spent the whole time thinking about how I’d just spoken to fucking Technoblade. He really was my hero.”

“I like to believe Technothepig is probably calling us nerds while having tea with Sun Tzu and other great philosophers,” one fan wrote alongside some artwork they’d drawn of the YouTuber. “But aye, I really miss him in this mortal realm.”

Still, others are urging fans to get Techno’s channel to 17 million subscribers on his birthday — something the page is just shy of achieving at the time of writing.

This is just the latest tribute fans have paid to Technoblade in the two years since his death. In 2023, his father started the ‘One of Us Foundation’ to keep memories of his son alive. In 2022, YouTube uploaded a video tribute to the influencer’s career, celebrating some of his biggest moments since he’d first started his channel 9 years prior.

That’s not all; even Minecraft added a tribute to the YouTuber in the game’s launcher, including a pic with a crown in its opening photo, which was Technoblade’s signature mascot.