Valkyrae secretly met up with Corpse Husband and their fans are losing it

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Corpse Husband have been a dynamic duo for a long time now, but she dropped a massive hint that they finally met in real life, and fans are losing it.

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband first met after he was invited to join her crew in an Among Us lobby. Since then, their friendship has blossomed into what it is today. He even asked her to represent him in his music video.

But despite being good friends for more than a year, they’ve never met in person. Corpse’s chronic illness and fear of being exposed to fans have made it difficult. Fans speculated they met in May 2021, but it has been debunked.

However, Valkyrae dropped a massive hint on stream implying that it has finally happened. She was careful with her words, but diehard fans understood what she meant and lost their minds.

“I did meet a few people this week,” she said. “I did meet a few people and I love my friends.” At that point, it seemed like she was just talking about another routine catch-up with her crew. But what she said next was the real kicker.

“I no longer have my silver brick. That’s all I’m going to say,” she added.

Fans immediately knew what it meant; Corpse has been obsessed with her silver brick for a while. She promised she’d give it to him if they ever met in person, and apparently, she did just that during a secret meet-up last weekend.

Corpse has wanted Valkyrae’s silver brick for so long, and not only did he get it, but he finally got to meet her, too. He hasn’t confirmed it himself yet. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from gushing over it.

“This made me so happy. I love that they’re all supportive of each other,” wrote one fan. “I’m so glad they got to hang out in person at last. I’m sure it was especially nice for both of them. What a beautiful friendship!” wrote another.

It’s not the first time Corpse has met one of his friends in real life. In March 2021, he met Sykkuno in-person to hand-deliver some merchandise.

Back then, Corpse told fans their meeting went “exactly” how fans thought it would be because “we’re both very very awkward, reclused people.”