TikToker LifeandScars revealed to be alive after friends faked his death

TikToker LifeandScars has been revealed to be alive, with him being arrested for a misdemeanor the same day news of his supposed death spread. He’s been released from custody on bond.

His friends claimed that he died of an accidental overdose. But, with some of his TikToks getting reposted on other platforms impersonating the creator, speculation ran wild that he may still be alive and posting videos.

As it turns out, he just got arrested and has since been released on bail. He’s alive, even if he hasn’t publicly addressed all the drama that’s been kicked up following news of his supposed death.

LifeandScars’ official discord has had a lot of back and forth, with his mods originally posting a video that depicted him doing whippets alongside other drugs and telling his fans to stop their friends and family from doing drugs before it’s too late.

This was a joke, posted along with his “last words” and some other meme images. However, it got picked up and blown out of proportion.

Some other moderators on the server were joking about his death, but none of them directly confirmed or denied his death. They went quiet hours after news of his supposed death spread as reported by his friends but returned days later to confirm he was alive.

They also posted information relating to him being arrested and released on a $200 bond for a misdemeanor charge on October 18, 2024. However, this post was made on October 24, almost a week after the rumor of his death spread.

In the days since, moderators have rigged a bot on his Discord to say “Unc is alive” whenever his supposed death is mentioned, a stark contrast to the creator himself not responding to all the rumors.

“There is no word on the street, we told ya’ll he’s out on bail,” one of his moderators claimed.

From the moderators posting jokes a few days after news of his supposed death spread, there’s a good chance this is one big joke formulated and propagated by his friends.

When asked why they didn’t immediately shut down rumors of LifeandScars’ death, one of his Discord mods said it was “cause that s**t was funny” and that it’s “not our fault over 4,000 people decided to think he was dead”.