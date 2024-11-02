VTuber Camila shaken after “stalker” tried to break into her home on stream

Camila was interacting with her chat on stream when a loud crash was heard in the background, one that sent her into a panic. As it turns out, someone was trying to break into her home while she was livestreaming.

She was being loud and jovial on stream, enjoying time with her chat until the sound of something breaking in the background turned her voice into a confused whisper.

She then left, only to return a few minutes later and put text up on her screen that read, “there is someone trying to come in” before the livestream abruptly ended. Her viewers were, for obvious reasons, concerned for her safety.

Camila put out a few tweets once the stream went down explaining what happened, revealing that she’s safe and sound if not a bit rattled from the whole experience.

The VTuber explained that she had various security systems installed as well as an actual panic button to hit in the case of home intruders, resulting in the police arriving quickly and detaining the man who tried to break into her home.

By her account, the police said the man tried to claim he was her friend as justification for him being there. At this time, it’s unclear just how long she was being followed by the assailant.

She didn’t even initially clock that someone was trying to break in, with her writing off a knock at her window being nothing. As it turns out, the noise wasn’t just in her head after all.

While it’s unfortunate she had to be so well prepared for something like this in the first place, Camila claims she’s got a whole suite of things to protect her in the case of someone trying to break into her home.

“We have every defense mechanism you can think of. Motion detectors, strong windows, really loud alarms, panic button, and weapons,” she explained.