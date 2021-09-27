Corpse Husband fans call out double standards after rumored ‘face reveal’ goes viral

After an image that some alleged to be faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband’s real face gained traction on Twitter, fans have been calling out others for negativity and double standards.

Although Corpse Husband has been making content online for a while, he really blew up in 2020 amid the Among Us hype. He’s since developed an impressive fanbase, with over seven million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone.

One notable thing about Corpse is that he is a ‘faceless’ creator, meaning he has never shown what he actually looks like online, instead portraying himself through a series of avatars.

This means many are curious about what the deep-voiced streamer looks like in real life, and while he has dropped hints, some are taking that curiosity a little further by actually trying to find out what he looks like.

On September 26, several posts gained traction on Twitter that claimed to show Corpse Husband’s face reveal.

Other photos were also shared, clearly of different people, throwing some doubt into the mix and making the whole trend seem to be a hoax.

Not everyone was convinced that any of the photos were of the YouTuber himself, but regardless, hate began to pour in, with people insulting the physical appearance of those in the photos being shared.

Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped pic.twitter.com/2p28uGGKSf — Nog (@Reptile_Penguin) September 22, 2021

However, many fans were quick to call out people’s double standards.

“This alleged corpse husband’s face reveal just showed how f**ked up our world is,” one person wrote. “You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y’all start bullying him when he didn’t meet your standards.”

This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is. You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards. Wtf are these tweets… No wonder why he's scared to show his face. pic.twitter.com/ZIaUvcCLuU — TheRandomAsian (@TheRandomA_YT) September 26, 2021

Y’all being so mean about the corpse face leak… he literally sings about how self conscious he is about his appearance and you guys are out here bashing him bc he doesn’t live up to your fantasies? Disgusting. Absolutely pathetic — ⤑ armchair (@ArmchairLivee) September 26, 2021

Others called out people trying to find out what he looks like in the first place, saying it’s “sick to be in his business like that,” and reminding people that they don’t know for sure that it’s actually Corpse.

ion wanna see the “leaked pics” of corpse husband

1) bc its sick to be in his business like that when he doesnt want to be seen and

2: that might not even be him. whoever leaked it could very easily be lying about it and y’all could be spreading around sum innocent persons face pic.twitter.com/O37gkyubvw — neg🌳 (@filtervogues) September 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time people have tried to uncover the identity of a faceless YouTuber.

In June, Minecraft star Dream called out people sending “gross” hate to random people after some claimed that they had found what the streamer really looks like.