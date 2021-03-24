Sykkuno and Corpse Husband finally met in real life and the internet is going wild - Dexerto

Twitch star Sykkuno and music artist / influencer Corpse Husband have finally met in person — and the internet is extremely excited about the whole ordeal.

It’s safe to say that Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are two of the internet’s most popular personalities right now. While both have been creating content for a while now, they exploded in popularity late last year, and have since become massive influencers in their own right.

These creators are known for playing the famed ‘whodunnit’ style game Among Us, but that’s not all these influencers do — Corpse also boasts a fairly successful musical career, having just released a song alongside the one and only Machine Gun Kelly.

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have been online friends for quite some time, after first meeting in a game of Among Us nearly half a year ago. Since then, the two have interacted in online lobbies and other such collaborative projects — but they hadn’t actually met up in person until recently.

On March 24, Corpse Husband uploaded a TikTok that showed himself grabbing some of his merchandise with one hand and gifting it to Sykkuno, who accepted the sweater with a smile that can only be described as adorably wholesome.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has wasted no time in reacting to this long-awaited meeting, with even the likes of Twitch star Pokimane posting a humorous tweet about the situation.

“Sykkuno wearing my merch while meeting Corpse and getting his merch,” she wrote, adding a few emojis for good measure.

Sykkuno himself has stated that he and Corpse are a popular duo among fans, claiming that they “just get along” really well during streams and have become fast friends.

“We’re both really chill, but I think it’s just our voices or something,” he said in a past broadcast. “People just liked the combination, maybe. And then, we’ve just gotten along since then. He’s a really cool guy, he’s a caring guy, too.”

While Corpse is known for being extremely private, it seems that he’s made somewhat of an exception for Sykkuno — and we’re here so for their friendship.