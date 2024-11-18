Chica claims brand refused to work with her because she wasn’t “Latina, like Valkyrae”

Puerto Rican Twitch streamer Chica claims that a brand refused to work with her because they wanted someone “more Latina, like Valkyrae” – a YouTuber of Filipino and German descent.

Throughout the streaming industry, creators often work with large brands to advertise and promote products, using their audience as a way to get the word out.

As such, retired Fortnite star Maria ‘Chica’ Lopez may seem like an ideal candidate – but according to the Twitch streamer, she was passed over for not being “Latina” enough.

In an X post on November 17, Lopez revealed that a brand, which she refused to name, didn’t want to work with her and explained why.

“I’m not gonna say which brand but.. One time, a brand passed on working with me because they wanted someone ‘More Latina, like Valkyrae.’ I was like, ‘Now wait a damn minute,’” she said.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, but the 100 Thieves co-owner isn’t Latina. She’s actually of Filipino and German descent.

Chica, on the other hand, is from Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican people make up the largest Hispanic group in the United States after Mexican people.

Valkyrae herself was speechless at this claim, simply replying, “HUHHH????!!”

“Ayo culture me real quick, Latina queen,” joked Chica in response.

Fellow streamer Neekolul was also perplexed by the brand’s decision, but implied that she had experienced similar issues in the past.

“Girl… that’s crazyyyyyy. Ur not alone,” she remarked. “These brands have the most audacity sometimes. I also have one too many funny stories.”

Despite fans calling on Chica to reveal the name of the brand, the streamer refused to, even after being urged to help “protect people from working with the brand.”

While we may not know who this company is, the fact they labeled Valkrae as “Latina” generated quite a bit of outrage, with some accusing the brand of outright racism.

Chica isn’t the first streaming to have issues with a brand, by far. Earlier this year, Pokimane revealed that a brand dropped her and demanded she delete her content with them after going through a “controversy.”