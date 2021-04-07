Valkyrae & CouRage become 100 Thieves co-owners alongside Nadeshot & Drake - Dexerto

100 Thieves content creators Valkyrae and CourageJD have officially joined founder Nadeshot as co-owners of the renowned esports organization they’ve been so pivotal to building.

Within days of launching yet another highly anticipated apparel collection and even some intriguing NFTs (non-fungible tokens), 100 Thieves have now made another huge announcement: Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop have become co-owners of the brand.

As founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag explains in the announcement video, “this is probably the most important day in 100 Thieves history.” And understandably so, as Valkyrae and CouRage have become synonymous with the 100T brand, driving its content and growing its audience alongside Nadeshot.

In their announcement video, the three close friends sat together to discuss the business move and express excitement over how far they have come as a trio. All stemming from humble beginnings, moving toward co-ownership is a path that feels incredibly natural to all 100T fans.

“Looking back, I just feel like it’s been such a long journey. And now being, not just a co-owner, but a female co-owner, like how did this even happen! It just feels like everything just played out so unbelievably well.” As Valkyrae explains, this move is a major one personally and speaks to her growth and status as a role model in the gaming community.

CouRage, too, as a longstanding friend of Nade with similar origins in the FPS (first-person-shooter) esports scene, expressed serious delight about this new change: “It’s been an incredible journey and it’s been my honor … and it’s exciting because I know this is just the beginning.”

21 years ago, I got my first ever gaming console. 13 years ago, I went to my first gaming event. 6 years ago, I got my first gaming job as an unpaid intern. Today, I became a co-owner of one of the biggest gaming organizations in the world. We're just getting started too. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 7, 2021

While the exact details of each content creator’s journey would take too long to write out here, the summarization is a simple one. Both Valkyrae and CouRage have taken long roads to get to where they are today and, given how key their relationships with each other and Nadeshot have been, they are immensely proud and honored to legitimize their ties to 100 Thieves with a business partnership.

By joining on as co-owners of the esports org, Valkyrae and CouRage now join an already-established set of investors and brand partners for one of gaming’s biggest names. From Nadeshot to investors from the music world, like Drake and Scooter Braun, 100 Thieves continues to entrench themselves in the industry.

Now, fans can eagerly await a presumed shift in Nadeshot’s power dynamics when the content house starts putting out new videos. As CouRage notes in his tweet, “we’re just getting started.”