Ninja reveals “ultimate dream” cameo after Free Guy, Hotel Transylvania appearances

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has revealed his “ultimate dream” media appearance following his casting in recent franchises like Hotel Transylvania and Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy.

Ninja has grown into a household name over the years after exploding in popularity by livestreaming on Twitch.

Since then, the gaming icon has interacted with mainstream celebrities like Drake, appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show, and even appeared on Celebrity Family Feud.

Now, Blevins has revealed his ultimate dream media appearance is to star as a character on the hit animated show Rick and Morty.

Ninja wants to be on Rick and Morty

In a tweet posted earlier today, the streamer said simply said “The ultimate dream is to be a character on Rick and Morty.”

Advertisement

For those who may be unfamiliar with the show, Rick and Morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block.

Since it premiered back in 2014, the show has steadily grown to mainstream popularity, spawning plenty of memes across the fandom.

Read More: Fortnite players show why Rick and Morty’s house would be perfect for the game

Appearing on the show would certainly bolster his acting credits, as Ninja has already appeared in a couple of large movies as of late.

The ultimate dream is to be a character on Rick and Morty — Ninja (@Ninja) May 21, 2022

Last year, he made a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynold’s movie Free Guy, along with other influencers like Pokimane and Jacksepticeye.

Ninja also recently landed a role in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which is the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania series.

Advertisement

Though it seems that the production of Rick and Morty season 6 is already well underway, so it may be too late for him to make a cameo appearance right away.

Still, given how much recognition he has received over the years, there’s a strong possibility the famous Fortnite streamer could very well achieve his “ultimate dream” sooner rather than later.