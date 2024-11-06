VTuber Camila panics as iPhone doxxes her new location days after stalker break-in

Twitch VTuber Camila has had a rough November, with her iPhone giving away her new location days after a stalker tried breaking into her home.

On November 2, Camila was streaming on Twitch when out of nowhere, she heard a crash and discovered that a stalker was trying to break into her house.

After revealing she had numerous security systems installed to deal with intruders, she hit a panic button and the police arrived to detain the suspect.

Two days later, the streamer made a startling revelation, explaining that her stalker had admitted to planting a tracking device in a gift before his break-in.

Camila said she hadn’t returned to her home since the incident and had acquired a temporary computer to stream from in the meantime.

Well, her return stream nearly ended in disaster. While sending a warning to other streamers and VTubers to invest in security systems if they have the funds, her iPhone began making noises, sending her into a panic.

The VTuber suddenly began screaming at the top of her lungs to drown out the noise of her phone. She later claimed the device had “randomly decided to doxx my new location.”

“Why did my iPhone just try to read out my location?!” she exclaimed. “What the f**k? Oh my God, what the f**k! Why did you do that, phone?!”

After sharing a clip of the doxxing to X, fellow VTubers and viewers were impressed by Camila’s ability to save herself by screaming over the iPhone’s message.

“Most clutch save ever. There needs to be a thing implemented into phones so that this stops happening cause WTF,” one praised. Another remarked, “Glad you were able to save yourself.”

“Bruu my IMPstincts kicked in or some shi,” she replied.

Luckily, things seemed to be fine from there for the VTuber, but her situation could have ended up much worse had she not used her quick-thinking and yelling skills to keep her location from being revealed.

