Valkyrae responds to Zelina Vega’s WWE challenge: “I’m kinda scared”

After teasing potential boxing ambitions following the Creator Clash event, Valkyrae has been offered the chance to get into a WWE ring by a current WWE Superstar, leaving the streamer feeling a bit apprehensive.

At the first Creator Clash event, a number of social media stars battled one another in boxing matches for charity. The whole occasion piqued the interest of Rachell Hofstetter, AKA Valkyrae, who was recently quoted as saying: “Since the boxing match, I’ve been curious what it’s like to fight somebody.”

After discussing the interest on a recent stream, a WWE Superstar has taken notice and Tweeted Valkyrae with an interesting proposition.

Valkyrae to become a WWE Superstar?

The first-ever Queen of the Ring winner in WWE, Zelina Vega, has not only dabbled in cosplay, but she has been a regular on WWE TV, across two stints, for the last several years. Now, she’s decided to lay down the gauntlet for one of the world’s most popular video game streamers.

In response to Valkyrae’s suggestions that she may enter a boxing ring, Zelina Vega thought that she should go one step further: “@Valkyrae can also hop in the ring with one of us in @wwe.”

@Valkyrae can also hop in the ring with one of us in @wwe 😉 — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 18, 2022

The challenge was then addressed during one of Valkyrae’s livestreams as she acknowledge the Tweet from Zelina: “An actual WWE lady said I can join the ring with her. Yeah erm, goes by the name Zelina Vega. I’m kinda scared.”

She was also streaming with Ludwig at the time who said she would probably want her [Zelina] on her side, to which Valkyrae replied: “Yeah yeah, for sure for sure.”

With Logan Paul making his Wrestlemania debut earlier this year and Dr Disrespect saying he’s ready for a go in WWE, anything is possible.