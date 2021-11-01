WWE’s Zelina Vega becomes a Pokemon Master for Halloween with Nessa, Jessie & Nurse Joy cosplays

WWE superstar Zelina Vega went viral on Instagram after sharing her incredible Pokemon cosplays for Halloween. The popular wrestler transformed into classic Nintendo characters Jessie, Nurse Joy, and Gym Leader Nessa.

Thea Trinidad, also known by her WWE ring name Zelina Vega, has made a major name for herself in the cosplay community. The professional Wrestler has wowed viewers with her incredibly accurate portrayals of popular anime and gaming icons.

For Halloween 2021, the artist set her sights on one of the most beloved Nintendo RPGs of all time: Pokemon. The 30-year-old gave fans of the Game Freak series a look at what characters like Team Rocket’s Jessie and Sword & Shield’s Nessa would look like in real life.

Zelina Vega goes viral with Pokemon cosplay

To celebrate the October holiday, the WWE star posted a thread on Instagram of various characters she has cosplayed over the past year. The wrestler went viral after showing off her perfect take on a handful of classic Pokemon characters.

Preparing for trouble, Zelina Vega posed as Team Rocket’s Jessie by wearing an accurate re-creation of her iconic uniform. Her faithful depiction of the costume included a split crop top with a red R logo across her chest, as well as long black gloves and knee-high boots.

The wrestler is a dead-ringer for the Game Freak antagonist, even mirroring an episode of the anime when the villain’s flowing red hair is worn down.

The WWE personality also shared her popular take on Sword & Shield Gym Leader Nessa. Re-creating her signature pose from the Nintendo Switch RPG, Zelina cleverly re-created the Water-type’s Galar League Trainer card.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, she also brought Nurse Joy to life wearing an incredibly detailed cosplay by artist ‘therealmikalmosley‘. Photographer ‘forerophotography‘ captured Vega posing in front of a Pokemon Center backdrop.

The self-proclaimed Pokemon fan has also cosplayed as other characters from the Game Freak RPG such as Saffron City Gym Leader Sabrina.

Although Zelina Vega continues to be one of the WWE’s biggest stars, we are equally excited to see which character she cosplays as next.