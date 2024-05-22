SportsWrestling

WWE Queen of the Ring bracket 2024 explained: Who will be crowned?

Hunter Haas
With only a few remaining contenders, who will take the WWE Queen of the Ring crown?YouTube — Official WWE

The 2024 Queen of the Ring is the first of its kind, as the WWE has only held one female-driven tournament compared to nearly two dozen King of the Ring events.

In 2021, the company created a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight of the best female wrestlers in the WWE — four from Monday Night Raw and four from Friday Night SmackDown.

At that time, the tournament was known simply as the “Queen’s Crown,” and former NXT star and current LWO member Zelina Vega won.

Vega defeated Toni Storm in the first round before pinning Carmella in a brisk two-and-a-half-minute match. She then beat Doudrop in the finals at the 2021 Crown Jewel card.

After a brief hiatus, the tournament returned in 2024, with WWE rebranding it to Queen of the Ring to match the legendary men’s King of the Ring event.

Vega was unable to defend her crown after the medical team didn’t clear her in time for the event, meaning the WWE will crown a new ‘Queen’ of the company soon.

The two tournaments serve as the co-headliners to the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, along with the Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul championship bout. Which superstars are still vying for the 2024 crown?

Queen of the Ring Bracket

First Round (Raw)

MatchupResult
Shayna Baszler vs Maxxine DupriBaszler via submission
Iyo Sky vs NatalyaSky via pinfall
Dakota Kai vs Lyra ValkyriaValkyria via pinfall
Ivy Nile vs Zoey StarkStark via pinfall

Shayna Baszler didn’t break a sweat against Maxxine Dupri in the opening round, while Iyo Sky took care of Natalya in a battle of former world champions.

Then, two former NXT superstars, Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria, took center stage. The match was fun while it lasted, but Valkyria only needed a few minutes to seize victory.

Zoey Stark won the final first-round matchup by pinning Ivy Nile and setting up a quarterfinal showdown between Stark and Valkyria.

Quarterfinals (Raw)

Matchup Result
Shayna Baszler vs Iyo SkySky via pinfall
Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey StarkValkyria via pinfall

Sky once again had her hand raised, this time beating Baszler in one of the better matches of the night. This victory brought the former WWE women’s champion one step closer to becoming ‘Queen Iyo.’

Valkyria, a budding star on the main roster, has proven that she’s a future champion in the making. Beating Stark via pinfall set up a heated battle to determine the Raw representative at King and Queen of the Ring.

Semi-Finals (Raw)

MatchupResult
Iyo Sky vs Lyra ValkyriaValkyria via pinfall

The red brand saw the conclusion to its half of the Queen of the Ring bracket when Sky and Valkyria came face to face on the May 20 episode of Raw.

It looked like Sky would come out on top throughout much of the match, but Valkyria quickly flipped the script down the stretch.

The bruiser threw Sky around like a ragdoll before hitting a finishing move and putting a stamp on her ascension up the WWE women’s rankings.

Valkyria will fight either Bianca Belair or Nia Jax from the SmackDown side of the bracket, with only one more win standing in the way of her chase for the Queen’s crown.

First Round (SmackDown)

MatchupResult
Naomi vs Nia JaxJax via pinfall
Jade Cargill vs Piper NivenCargill via pinfall
Michin vs Tiffany StrattonStratton via pinfall
Bianca Belair vs Candice LeRaeBelair via pinfall

Nia Jax, in typical Nia Jax fashion, bullied her opponent by using unprecedented size and power to render Naomi defenseless.

Although slimmer in stature, Jade Cargill possesses the same brand of dominance. She wasted little time dispatching Piper Niven in the opening round.

Tiffany Stratton is amongst the fastest-rising prospects in the business, and she carried that momentum into the Queen of the Ring tournament with a first-round pin vs. Michin.

The final of the four winners in round one comes by way of Bianca Belair. The ‘EST’ breezed past Candice LeRae and set her sights on Stratton the following week.

Quarterfinals (SmackDown)

MatchupResult
Nia Jax vs Jade CargillJax via disqualification
Tiffany Stratton vs Bianca BelairBelair via pinfall

Sensing that she was in trouble after Cargill got off to a hot start, Jax tricked the prototype into getting disqualified before ‘The Irresistible Force’ terrorized Jade’s daughter in the crowd.

Later in the night, Belair thwarted Stratton’s upset attempt by fighting through a substantial knee injury to still hit the ‘KOD’ and secure a three-count from the referee.

Semi-Finals (SmackDown)

MatchupResult
Nia Jax vs Bianca BelairTBD

With Jax’s villainous move on Cargill — Belair’s tag team champion partner — the script writes itself for a semi-final showdown between the two on the upcoming May 24 episode of SmackDown.

Jax, after terrorizing Cargill’s daughter during the previous round, has blossomed into one of the best heels in the entire WWE.

Belair, on the other hand, is amongst the most beloved superstars on the roster. Although she has a lingering knee injury, expect the ‘EST’ to leave everything in the ring this Friday.

Queen of the Ring Finals

MatchupResult
Lyra Valkyria (Raw) vs Winner of Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown)TBD

Valkyria gets a chance to solidify herself as a household name if she can finish her ascension to the Queen of the Ring throne on Saturday May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Whether it’s Jax or Belair representing SmackDown, the final round promises to be a fierce battle between Valkyria and one of the established veterans.

Jax has all the momentum heading into the final episode of SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, but it’s a fool’s errand to count out Belair, the former world champion.

