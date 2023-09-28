MoistCr1TiKal laces up to train with WWE’s Zelina Vega and AEW’s Malakai Black

MoistCr1TiKal has been revealed as Zelina Vega and Malakai Black’s latest sparring partner. The unexpected crossover is fuelling wild rumors from fans.

MoistCr1TiKal (Charlie White) wouldn’t be the first streamer WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has had dealings with. The full-time wrestler, part-time cosplayer made headlines last year when she attempted to solicit Valkyrae as a tag-team partner for WrestleMania.

Vega is a gaming enthusiast and has frequently wowed audiences with her spot-on cosplays from franchises like Pokemon, League of Legends, and Overwatch.

With her feet firmly planted in the gaming space, Vega posting a tweet of a training session with a streamer like MoistCr1TiKal isn’t the major surprise that some fans think. Especially when that streamer has a professional wrestling promotion of his own, the Moist Wrestling League (MWL).

The post shows MoistCr1TiKal alongside married couple Zelina Vega and AEW’s Malakai Black, plus fellow MWL commentator Aaron in the aftermath of a surely heated training session. Fans in the comments had their curiosity piqued by the potential implications of the post.

Internet personalities crossing over into the world of professional wrestling isn’t a new phenomenon after all. When Logan Paul isn’t boxing with retired MMA fighters, he’s been known to grace the WWE ring.

The thought of a potential bout between the two had multiple fans in the comments spamming requests for “Charlie vs. Logan at Mania 40”. Others joked that MoistCr1TiKal must have purchased both the AEW and WWE and folded them into his own promotion.

If you believe its over-the-top commentary team, the MWL has been a staple of American culture for 66 years since its humble beginnings in 1957. Strangely, the first video footage of the promotion was only posted in March 2023.

MoistCr1TiKal has a documented love of professional wrestling which is the reason he started the MWL in the first place. While only three episodes of the MWL saga have been posted to MoistCr1TiKal’s Penguinz0 YouTube channel, he has promised more in the future.

Speculation that his training session with Vega and Black is for a potential WWE or AEW appearance was rife in the comments. The more likely reason is that MoistCr1TiKal is preparing to step into the MWL ring.