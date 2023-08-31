Valkyrae explains why she would love to be a “faceless” VTuber and why she can’t

Valkyrae was stunned when she found out everyone but her were VTubers in the top 10 list of the most watched female streamers in the world on YouTube — and this lead her to detail why she would love to be a virtual creator.

The popular streamer has been often hailed as the “YouTube Queen” after gaining almost 4 million subscribers on the platform.

Over the years Valkyrae has been no stranger to success, becoming a co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves and previously winning the ‘Content Creator of the Year’ award at the Game Awards.

Article continues after ad

During a broadcast on August 30, 2023, Rae addressed a tweet she previously saw by Streamer Charts which stated that for the last week of August, Valkyrae was the 6th most-watched female gaming live streamer on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

She soon realized to her amazement that all the other positions on the top 10 list had been taken up by VTubers.

Valkyrae explains why she would want to be a “faceless” VTuber

“It’s too late for me, I can never be a VTuber,” she said. “If I had a brain eight years ago, I think that would have been a fun route to go. Just being faceless would be so nice.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In being just a VTuber, Valkyrae would have been able to keep her identity unknown, allowing her to go about her day-to-day life without the intrusion of fans.

Privacy has been an issue for many streamers over the years, such as Valkyrae, whereby the American’s popularity has also seen a rise in stalkers and “parasocial” fans. These fans have become emotionally attached to the creator and her friend’s lives, which led to various issues.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

VTubers have been become increasingly more popular over the years as they look set to continue to take over the streaming charts for years to come.

If you’re trying to get into watching VTubers, we have created a list of the best virtual streamers to watch on YouTube and Twitch.